BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Purchased by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of LCTU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.00. 566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

