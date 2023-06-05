Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 707,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,973 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.