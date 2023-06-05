Tcwp LLC Has $781,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tcwp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,076. The firm has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.35.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

