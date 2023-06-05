AXS Investments LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.01. 632,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,823. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

