Tcwp LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tcwp LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.15. 308,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,963. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

