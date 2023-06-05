AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AXS Investments LLC cut its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 191,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.84.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

