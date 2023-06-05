AXS Investments LLC Purchases 1,812 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,116,972 shares of company stock worth $245,582,041 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $3.95 on Monday, reaching $114.11. 3,507,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

