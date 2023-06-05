Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $77,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $113.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $115.31.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

