AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

IT stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.26. 59,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.17 and its 200-day moving average is $329.09. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,209 shares of company stock worth $2,298,608. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

