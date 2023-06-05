Mirova Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirova increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after buying an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,814,000 after purchasing an additional 91,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,801,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $966,717,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.83. 269,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,174. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.