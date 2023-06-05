Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,721,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Ford Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

