Payden & Rygel Sells 46,220 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Payden & Rygel lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 46,220 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.53. 267,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,002. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

