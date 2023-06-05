Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,496. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

