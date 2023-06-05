Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

EXPE traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $104.82. 689,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $134.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

