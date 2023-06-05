AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.89) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($145.82) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.47) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a £119 ($147.06) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £119.32 ($147.45).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 140 ($1.73) on Monday, hitting £118.10 ($145.95). 596,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,399 ($116.15) and a 1-year high of £123.92 ($153.14). The company has a market capitalization of £183.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4,817.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is £117.74 and its 200 day moving average is £113.50.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($144.60) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($289,199.21). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

