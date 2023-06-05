Truist Financial Increases Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $25.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 266,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,416. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.28. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $3,664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,217,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 326,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

