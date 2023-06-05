Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Affimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.83. 716,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 61.94% and a negative net margin of 271.06%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

