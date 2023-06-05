Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT Lowered to $35.00 at SVB Securities

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 194.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSTL. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.87. 3,847,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $316.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.01. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $228,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $228,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,792 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $60,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,733 shares of company stock worth $939,693. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 475,080 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

