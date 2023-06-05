Truist Financial Raises PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $32.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 173,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,419. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at $34,265,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PGT Innovations news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350,638 shares in the company, valued at $34,265,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $633,725 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

