Ultra (UOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $980,783.91

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $64.92 million and $980,783.91 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19635813 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $909,202.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

