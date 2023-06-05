VVS Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $106.15 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $106.15 million and $321,376.41 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,611,497,773,959 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,409,932,105,670 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

