tomiNet One Day Volume Tops $20.39 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $265.04 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, tomiNet has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00020672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get tomiNet alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,082,686 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 5.45524544 USD and is up 13.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $22,378,530.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tomiNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tomiNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.