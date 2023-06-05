National Australia Bank Ltd (NABPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

National Australia Bank Ltd (ASX:NABPE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.484 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Australia Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.33.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.