Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

