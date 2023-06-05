Kepos Capital LP Sells 800 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Barclays PLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 32,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Essential Utilities by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 365,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,763,000 after buying an additional 160,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northcoast Research cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 112,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,811. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

