BTS Chain (BTSC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $176.84

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and $176.84 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001390 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.
BTS Chain Profile
BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BTS Chain Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTS Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTSCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for BTS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTS Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.