First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,666. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

