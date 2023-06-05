Kepos Capital LP Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 347,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,744. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

