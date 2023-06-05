Kepos Capital LP Purchases 1,144 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Livent were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Livent by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Livent by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after acquiring an additional 316,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,915,000 after acquiring an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 384,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,472. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

