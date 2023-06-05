Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

HWM stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

