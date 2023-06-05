Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Lowered by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEK. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.