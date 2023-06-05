The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $60,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $5,909,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $319.67 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.