Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PCAR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.35. 654,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,505. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.