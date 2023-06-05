My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $875,446.11 and $238,836.34 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000421 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008952 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

