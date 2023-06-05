7Pixels Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00007865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $34.15 million and approximately $9,220.29 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.08976004 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,786.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

