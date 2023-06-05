Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Trading Up 1.3 %

EIX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.57. 102,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,018. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

