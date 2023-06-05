Conflux 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $70.89 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $742.14 million and $70.89 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,805.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00344918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.01 or 0.00544763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00066943 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00423718 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,884,613,900 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,884,503,321.3978195 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2586356 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $66,526,087.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.