GYEN (GYEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $38.67 Million

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $26,386.49 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

GYEN’s launch date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

