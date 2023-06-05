Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIZD. Barings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 161,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.