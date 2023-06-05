Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 128,278 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $61.55. 187,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,024. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

