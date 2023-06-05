Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $23.43, but opened at $22.86. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 45,424 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Myriad Genetics news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,432,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,748,000 after acquiring an additional 783,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 190.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 873,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 572,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

