Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 1.06% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 1,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,337. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $238.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

