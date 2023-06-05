Shelton Capital Management Cuts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in JD.com by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in JD.com by 282.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.95.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, BOCOM International downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

