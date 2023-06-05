First City Capital Management Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,140,823. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.75. The stock has a market cap of $423.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

