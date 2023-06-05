Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 210.9% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $142.63. 219,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,811. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

