First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after acquiring an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after acquiring an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.69. The stock had a trading volume of 211,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,672. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

