Shelton Capital Management Has $2.12 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,958 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,062. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup cut their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.