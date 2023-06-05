Shelton Capital Management Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,295 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 386,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

