Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.30. 151,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.76.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

