USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 108.1% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770,260. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial.

